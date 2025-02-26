Wixom Certified as "Redevelopment Ready Community" by MEDC

February 26, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has certified the City of Wixom as a "Redevelopment Ready Community."



"We updated our master plan in 2020. In fact, we've actually started the update process for 2025. We have adopted an updated economic development marketing strategy for the first time in 10 years, I believe. We now have a formal guide to development, public participation plan and a variety of other things," Assistant City Manager Drew Benson told council Tuesday night.



A representative from MEDC presented a plaque to the city during Tuesday's meeting.



“When we’re looking at Wixom’s past eight years engagement with the ‘tool kit,’ I can honestly say I’m very impressed with the way the community has thoughtfully approached the best practices, to really build upon the strong economic development efforts that already exist in the community, to further garner momentum for greater reinvestment within the city,” said Stephanie Pena, senior community planner at MEDC.



Pena said the designation opens more doors for city planners.



“Most notably, collaboration with our redevelopment services team. So, the community will be able to work with a real estate expert that helps catalyze prior redevelopment sites within the community,” she added.



“Having that engagement will be valuable in ensuring there is additional activation in your prior redevelopment sites.”



The designation from MEDC is included in Wixom City Council’s packet linked below.