Road Closure For Saturday's 10th Annual Wixom Block Party

September 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 10th Annual Wixom Block Party takes over the downtown area Saturday.



The event features a day of live music, more than 70 artists and vendors, food, family activities, and more from 3pm to 10pm.



At 2:45pm is the official ribbon cutting of the new West End Commons before the Block Party officially gets underway – marking a brand-new gathering space for the community. It features a live entertainment area, a fire feature, spaces to sit and relax, and Downtown Wixom’s first public restroom.



Separately, the Road Commission for Oakland County has issued a permit to the City to close Pontiac Trail between Wixom and Old Wixom roads for the one-day community event.



During the closure, the detour route for traffic is Wixom Road to Old Wixom Road, back to Pontiac Trail, and vice versa.



Pontiac Trail is expected to re-open late on Saturday.



The closed section of Pontiac Trail carries approximately 9,600 vehicles daily.



More information about the Wixom Block Party and a full line-up of events is available in the provided links.



Photos: Downtown Wixom Facebook.