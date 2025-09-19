Wixom Block Party Offers End of Summer Family Fun

September 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Thousands are expected to attend Saturday's annual block party in Wixom, featuring live music, art, food, and family-friendly fun.



The event continues to grow each year, with roughly 5,400 attendees in 2024.



“We have a rock-climbing tower from Oakland County that will be here. We have a magician starting the day at 3 pm, the Magic Man show will be happening for kids,” says DDA Director Lauren Cloutier.



There are also artists selling wreaths, wood pieces, jewelry and other items.



“It’s on Pontiac Trail between Wixom and Old Wixom Road. We shut down the road. The street is lined up with all the vendors,” said Cloutier, adding that more vendors will be set up at nearby Mack Park.



Social district rules also apply.



“We have four social district participating establishments. The Drafting Table, Wixom Station, Wixom Bar and El Camino Mexican restaurant. Adults 21 and over can get a drink, bring it out and enjoy the festival.”



Live music begins around 3:15 pm with the Rude Dogs Band, and back by popular demand, the Mega 80s at 6 pm.



The summer ending Block Party runs from 3 pm until 8 pm. More details are linked below.