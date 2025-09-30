Wixom-Based Rockwell Medical Promotes Heather Hunter to COO

September 30, 2025

Associated Press



Rockwell Medical, Inc., a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, on Tuesday announced that Heather Hunter was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and will continue to report to the Company's President and CEO, Dr. Mark Strobeck.



Ms. Hunter joined Rockwell Medical as SVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer in August 2022 to revitalize the Company’s investor relations, corporate communications, brand reputation, and market credibility. Subsequently, Ms. Hunter assumed responsibility for other functional areas including information technology and transportation. In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Hunter will focus on modernizing infrastructure, processes, and systems, implementing operational efficiencies, and aligning execution with Rockwell Medical's strategic priorities to enhance shareholder value and drive sustainable growth.



"We are extremely pleased to expand Heather's role to Chief Operating Officer, which is a natural extension of the areas that she has positively influenced and impacted over the past three years," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO at Rockwell Medical.



"Formalizing a role dedicated to driving operational excellence, efficiencies, and scalability demonstrates our continued commitment to building a high-performing, highly efficient organization. This promotion is a reflection of the incredible work Heather has done, in partnership with the entire Rockwell team, to fundamentally transform our organization into the leading supplier of liquid bicarbonate concentrates, and the second largest supplier of acid and dry bicarbonate concentrates, for dialysis patients in the United States."



"Every day I am driven by our mission to provide dialysis clinics, and the patients they serve, with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry," said Ms. Hunter.



"I am inspired by the opportunities that lie ahead for Rockwell Medical as we work to further streamline our operations and advance our organization for the benefit of vulnerable patients around the world with end-stage kidney disease."



Prior to joining Rockwell Medical, Ms. Hunter was Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, a private, venture-backed, pre-commercial pharmaceutical company focused on antibacterial and antiviral drug research and development; Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Safeguard Scientifics, a venture capital firm focused on early- and growth-stage healthcare and technology companies; and Vice President, Corporate Communications at W.P. Carey, one of the largest diversified net lease real estate investment trusts focused on operationally critical properties in North America and Europe.



Currently, Ms. Hunter is an Advisory Board Member at Journal My Health, a digital health platform focused on patients with chronic conditions; and is a Managing Director at Golden Seeds, an angel investment firm, that invests in revenue-stage women-led and women-founded companies. Ms. Hunter received a B.A in History from Yale University.