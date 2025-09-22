Witches Night Out Stirs Up Magic Thursday

September 22, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



It’s almost time to grab your hats and broomsticks and head to downtown Howell for Witches Night Out.



The free event kicks off at 4 and runs until 9 on Thursday.



“Dress up in your best witchy attire and spend a night on the town with your girlfriends.”



Local stores are offering discounts and deals throughout the event, and vendors will be set up at the Opera House. Each business is responsible for their own promotion and activities.



Richard Lim will be on hand to take pictures.



“Don’t forget to go to the Alley where you can party with other witches and find more mystical fun.”



Organizers said it’s a great opportunity to get out of the house and check out all the fun downtown Howell has to offer.



Witches Night Out is an adult-oriented event. Spooky Howell/Howell-ween, a family-friendly event, is scheduled for Oct. 18 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.



(photo credit: Howell Witches Night)