Witches Night Out Moves To Mt. Brighton This Saturday

October 22, 2019

Witches from all over are invited out for a screaming good time this weekend to benefit a charitable cause.



The 3rd Annual Witches Night Out will be held at Mt. Brighton this Saturday, October 26th from 4-11pm. The event had previously been held at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. All of the proceeds will benefit the U of M Melanoma Helping Hands Fund, which assists patients who have metastasized melanoma by providing transportation, paying grocery bills and making sure they have gas for their car.



The event is designed for women 18 and up with a variety of activities planned including live entertainment, a costume contest, cackle contest, psychic fair, vendors, cash bar and a pumpkin-rolling contest down Mt. Brighton with targets for participants to shoot for at the bottom of the hill. Advance tickets are available until Thursday for $20 online through the link below and then $30 at the door on Saturday.



The group also has future fundraising events planned on Friday, December 13th at the Howell Theater and then a Masquerade for Melanoma Ball on Valentine’s Day at Cleary University’s Johnson Center. (JK)