Incumbents Re-Elected To Huron Valley Schools Board Of Education

November 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two incumbents retained their seats on the Huron Valley Schools Board of Education in Tuesday’s General Election.



Denise Pistana and Tom Wiseman both won re-election. With more than 34,000 votes cast, both incumbents will continue serving the Huron Valley Schools community.



Pistana said “I’m grateful to the community for its continued trust and support. I remain passionate about public education and committed to ensuring all Huron Valley students have access to opportunities that help them learn, grow and succeed. I look forward to continuing to work with our schools, families, staff and community partners to support our students.”



Wiseman said he appreciates the opportunity to continue serving the district and its students. He said “I’m honored that voters have chosen me to continue serving on the Huron Valley Schools Board of Education. Our responsibility is to make decisions that put students first while supporting our staff, maintaining strong schools and being responsible stewards of district resources. I look forward to continuing that work alongside my fellow board members and the HVS community.”



Board President Laura Dodd congratulated both candidates on their victories and thanked the community for participating in the election. She said “Strong public schools are built through the partnership of our students, families, staff and community. Both Ms.Pistana and Mr. Wiseman bring valuable experience to the Board, and I look forward to continuing our work together to support student achievement, strengthen our schools and ensure Huron Valley Schools remains focused on its mission of inspiring and building futures, one student at a time.”



The Huron Valley Schools Board of Education is composed of seven elected community members who establish district policies, help set educational goals, and work with district leadership to enhance educational opportunities for students.