Mr. Wirth’s Millpond Music Studio to Be Dedicated at Imagination Station

June 1, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A novel and unique outdoor music studio for kids will be unveiled on Sunday at the Imagination Station Playground in downtown Brighton.



Called "Mr. Wirth’s Millpond Music Studio”, it will honor the late Al Wirth, an involved community member who passed away last November.



The whimsical outdoor musical ensemble will consist of nine nature-themed musical instruments. It includes two giant flowers, two butterflies, a tenor tree, lily pad cymbals and three huge mushrooms.



Altogether, it features a full chorus of organic shapes and sounds designed to inspire a botanical concert for any environment. The instruments were invented by a musician who made traditional instruments and wanted to begin making outdoor-grade instruments for people of all ages to explore sound and rhythm.



Wirth served Brighton with distinction, holding roles as an Election Precinct Chair (2006-2008) and participating in several key committees, including the Planning Commission (2005-2014), the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Downtown Development Authority. His dedication to Brighton was celebrated when he retired from the DDA in 2013 and was recognized for his attention to detail, collaborative spirit, and commitment to the community.



Wirth’s wife, Karen, says, "Having Mr. Wirth's Millpond Music Studio at the Imagination Station means the world to me and my family. Al's love of music will live on through the children who visit and experience these magical musical structures.”



The creation of Mr. Wirth’s Millpond Music Studio and handling of donations is being facilitated by the John J. Durbin Fine Arts Foundation. The foundation provides financial support to performing and visual arts projects.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Sunday at 1pm and is open to the public.



Bottom photo: Al Wirth at the Mill Pond