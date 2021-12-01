Howell Business Steps Up Again For Toys For Tots

December 1, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local business is again serving as a drop-off location for toy donations this holiday season.



Wireless Zone in Howell is once again partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and will feature collection bins at their location at 1455 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 200, through December 15th. The Toys for Tots program delivers holiday gifts to less fortunate children in every community it serves.



Wireless Zone owner Ashley Baker says they could not be more excited to partner with Toys for Tots this year. “It’s always important to give back, but it definitely has new meaning this year,” said Baker. “Families have been hit hard with the pandemic and many have lost jobs, so this is the perfect opportunity to support kids in our community. We’re looking forward to providing the area with a safe and meaningful way to support those in need this holiday season.”



In 2020, the Wireless Zone system contributed over 19,000 toys to Toys for Tots to less fortunate children nationwide, and has a goal of 30,000 toys for 2021.