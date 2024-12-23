Winter Weather Advisory Noon-1am Tuesday

December 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the WHMI listening area between noon Monday and 1am Tuesday.



Including the cities of Owosso, Port Huron, Flint, Warren, Howell, Lapeer and Pontiac.



Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and light sleet or ice accumulations possible in pockets.



Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.



Slow down and use caution while traveling. You can obtain the latest road conditions from the MDOT Michigan Drive Map linked below.