Winter Storms Causing Delays In Vaccine Shipments

February 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com.





Winter storms are said to be causing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments across Michigan and the country.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that due to ongoing winter storm conditions in Kentucky and Tennessee, vaccine shipments this week continue to be delayed. The challenge is said to be affecting vaccine shipments across the country.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said they ask that people confirm their appointments prior to traveling and to have patience as providers seek to reschedule any appointments.



A press release states Pfizer vaccines were not shipped out on Monday and a limited number of Pfizer vaccine shipments are being processed this week. Moderna vaccines were not shipped on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. Severe weather impacted the McKesson distribution center in Memphis. Every aspect of distribution was impacted including air and ground transport, as well as work force and personnel for packing and sorting vaccine. The CDC is said to be working with McKesson and their shipping partners to resume operations as soon as the weather abates. They anticipate a significant back log of orders for distribution once operations resume and every effort will be made to catch up as soon as possible while safely delivering the vaccines.



The state department said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information is learned. AP Photo.