Winter Storm Watch In Effect for Livingston County Friday & Saturday

January 11, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The National Weather Service(NWS) issued a Winter Storm Watch for Livingston, Ingham, and Genesee Counties that will remain in effect until the morning of Saturday, January 13th.



On Thursday, January 11th, the NWS predicts about 2 inches of snowfall in areas of Livingston, Ingham, Washtenaw, and Oakland Counties.



Conditions will taper until early Friday morning, when snow and high winds pick up and continue into Saturday morning.



By Friday evening, total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more is likely. Snowfall rates are expected to peak Friday evening and strong winds are expected with gusts of 40-50 mph possible.



The system will send wind chill values into the single digits by Saturday afternoon and into the following week.



However, the NWS says the forecast is certainly subject to change. "Uncertainty exists regarding the northward progress of the rain/snow line Friday, which greatly impacts total snowfall amounts should snow mix with rain or briefly change over to all-rain."



