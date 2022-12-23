Winter Storm Expected To Wreak Havoc On Local Roads

December 23, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local road crews will be out in force amid what’s being called one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades.



A winter storm warning is in effect for the local listening area that runs through 4am Saturday.



Livingston County residents are advised to stay home if at all possible and thousands of flights have been canceled.



As the snow starts to fly, Brighton City Police Chief Brent Pirochta reminds people to stay safe and drive safe. When it comes to the first big snowstorm of the season, he says sometimes people don’t think it’s a big deal but it can sneak up and catch them off guard and they might not realize how slippery conditions really are.



Pirochta advises having good tires that are properly inflated but also having proper equipment inside of a vehicle in case of a breakdown. He says that includes things to stay warm in case someone is stranded on the side of the road and might have to wait for emergency services to get to them.



Meanwhile, snow emergencies have been declared in the cities of Brighton and Howell, as well as the Villages of Fowlerville and Pinckney.



Tune in to 93.5FM for up-to-date traffic and weather information.