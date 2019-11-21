Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Brighton To Air In December

November 21, 2019

The release date has been announced for a Lifetime holiday movie that was filmed in downtown Brighton.



Winter Song will premier December 14th at 8pm. The movie was filmed around downtown Brighton this past summer and is said to tell a story of redemption and hope. The movie stars Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti as Clio and Stan Shaw as Fred. For the plot, Clio befriends Fred, a homeless former jazz singer down on his luck. They form a special bond over music and Clio, having just lost her father, helps Fred reconnect with his daughter. Together with the power of music, the two find the strength to overcome their hardships - just in time for Christmas.



Several locations around downtown Brighton will be featured in the movie and film crews shot some scenes at Lynn’s Café and the Wood 'N Things store. The film was produced by Danny Roth, who lives in Howell. Photo: Glamour (JM/JK)