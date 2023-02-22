Ice Storm Forces Closures Across Livingston County

February 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews





It’s a slow-go out on area roads and freeways as a winter storm progresses.



The National Weather Service says a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will increase in intensity through the evening, with temperatures at or below freezing.



There have been some reports of spin-outs and vehicles in ditches but no major incidents as of the early evening hours.



Authorities remind motorists to slow down and give plenty of room between vehicles but also give salt trucks, snow plows, and tow trucks room to work.



Utilities have cautioned that the storm could result in power outages, downed wires, and other safety hazards but they are prepared and ready to respond.



Various closures were reported at local county and municipal offices; while meetings and events were canceled.



Residents in the City of Brighton are being encouraged to park in their driveways and not on the street to allow salt vehicles to perform their duties and keep roads open for emergency vehicles. The City reminds that residents are responsible for clearing ice and snow from their sidewalks.



An ice storm warning remains in effect for the WHMI listening area until 4am.