Professional Female Empowerment Event To Benefit LACASA

January 13, 2020

An upcoming event that seeks to empower women will benefit a local nonprofit organization.



Winning Women, a Southeast Michigan Empowerment Event which will benefit LACASA Center in Howell, is set for Friday, January 31st. The morning event and luncheon will offer a networking opportunity with a goal to elevate and educate women in fearless pursuit of their professional career. Four speakers are scheduled to talk on topics of empowerment and leadership, including keynote speaker, Angela T. Moore, who is an inspirational life coach and consultant. Also scheduled to speak is Dr. Doris Fields, who will educate on interracial and intercultural communication; Lizbeth Wiggins, a workplace psychologist and business professional who will discuss leveraging talent; and Dr. Navpreet Saini, a family wellness chiropractor who will offer advice on overcoming challenges.



UTEC of Ann Arbor, the event sponsor, will award LACASA Center with the event’s net proceeds. LACASA is an independent nonprofit that provides comprehensive services under one roof for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.



The event’s founder, UTEC Account Manager Jennifer McGovern, shared with WHMI why LACASA was selected as the beneficiary stating, "LACASA is very near and dear to my heart...they just have an amazing network. Everybody does their core part to help the community and they have made such a tremendous difference...and I thought, what a better way to not only empower women professionals but to also give back to the community and empower women who don't feel empowered by giving them the opportunity to."



Speaking to past Winning Women events, Marketing Specialist Michelle Romig says there is incredible energy with representation from every demographic and industry, adding that the networking event has led to the creation of collaborations, partnerships and mentorships among attendees.



Winning Women will be held from 9am to 1pm at Washtenaw Community College. Tickets are $50 and include all presentations and a catered lunch. Free on-site parking and continental breakfast also are included. Headshot photo sessions will be available during the event. Seating is limited and early registration is advised. To reserve tickets or for more information, visit the link below. (DK)