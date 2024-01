Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Grand Blanc

January 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Better check those Powerball tickets. The winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle in Grand Blanc.



The $842 million jackpot was the fifth largest in Powerball history. The cash prize option was $425 million.



The winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 — and the Powerball was 01.