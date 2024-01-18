Winning $4 Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Novi

January 18, 2024

A $4 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s VIP Millions instant game means less stress for an Oakland County man and his family.



The 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the USA 2 Go gas station in Novi. The gas station is located near the intersection of Beck Road and Grand River Avenue.



“I have played Lottery games for a long time, and enjoy instant games the most,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket off and saw I had won $4 million I couldn’t believe it. I showed the ticket to my wife just to be sure I had won. After that, it still took a solid 24 hours before it really sank in that I was a millionaire.”



The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to complete some home improvements and then invest the remainder.



“Winning this money means less stress for me and my family and gives me the chance to help my kids,” the player said.



Players have won more than $106 million playing VIP Millions, which launched in June 2022. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $58 million in prizes remain, including one $4 million top prize and 76 $5,000 prizes.



In 2022, Lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing instant games.



Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.