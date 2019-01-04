Winning $250,000 Lottery Ticket Purchased In Howell Set To Expire

January 4, 2019

The clock is ticking for the holder of a winning Michigan Lottery ticket purchased in Livingston County.



The winner of the $250,000 Powerball prize has until next Thursday, January 10th to turn in the ticket, or the cash will go to the state’s education fund. The ticket was purchased at Cleary’s Pub in Howell on January 10th of 2018 with the lucky player matching four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. But thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied by five for a total prize of $250,000. The winning numbers were 7, 24, 33, 49 and 50 with a Powerball of 4.



The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing and lottery officials say the winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. (JK)