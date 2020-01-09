Wings Etc. Sports Bar Proposed In Hartland Twp.

January 9, 2020

A new installation of a sports bar/restaurant franchise has been proposed in Hartland Township and is already receiving support from municipality officials.



The township recently issued its remaining Class C liquor license to the Two Guys Sushi bar and is expected to receive another when 2020 Census data is reported in early 2021. There were additional proprietors interested in the single license, which are often heavily sought after.



Wings Etc. Grill & Pub, a restaurant/sports bar franchise, is expected to begin operating in Hartland Township this year. The owners of the proposed restaurant were interested in the township’s license and have applied to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to transfer ownership of an existing license to Hartland Township from elsewhere in the county.



The township’s Board of Trustees met Tuesday and discussed a resolution that would demonstrate their support for the license transfer. While a new state law does not require local approval for the transfer, Township Manager James Wickman says that the resolution will help in the interest of showing support for any business that chooses to invest in the community. The resolution received a unanimous vote.



If approved, the business will be located at 1788 Old US-23 in the Hartland Town Center in a space formerly occupied by Ziege Games. (DK)