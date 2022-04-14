High Wind Advisory In Effect For Livingston County

April 14, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





Livingston County, Howell and all of the Lower Peninsula are under a high wind advisory until 10:00pm tonight.



The National Weather Service is predicting winds of 25 to 35 mph all day long with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.



Last night’s storms produced very little in the way of power outages, but that could change due to this advisory.



DTE reported in the last storm, over 90% of the power outages were due to falling trees, limbs and branches.