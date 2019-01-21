Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Until Noon

January 21, 2019

The Livingston County Health Department is urging residents to take proper precautions for the extremely cold temperatures expected to remain in our area through today.



The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until noon today with wind chill values down around -25 degrees early this morning, warming into the single numbers by this afternoon. Because cold weather causes your body to lose heat faster than it is produced, serious health problems like hypothermia or frostbite can quickly result. Residents are urged to take extra precautions when going out in the extreme cold, including wearing protective gear, such as hats, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat. You should also avoid overexertion when shoveling heavy snow, pushing a car, or walking in deep snow. In addition, watch for signs of frostbite (which include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes or face) and hypothermia (which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion). If you suspect frostbite, hypothermia or other complications surrounding extreme weather, seek emergency medical care immediately.



In addition, residents are asked to check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance and to watch pets closely and keep them indoors when possible. If travel is necessary, keep a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. Put warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets and hats, and a cell phone charger in your kit. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (JK)