Busy Intersection To Close For Three Months Starting Monday

August 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As two big construction projects wrap up, another one is scheduled to start Monday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Crooked Lake Road in Genoa Township is now back open to the public for use. Crews will remain on site for the final project clean-up over the next few weeks.



In Green Oak Township, Whitmore Lake Road is also now open to traffic but crews will still be out for final clean-up. While that’s wrapping up, a busy intersection in the area will be completely closed for roughly three months.



A roundabout will be constructed at Winans Lake Road and Rickett Road, near the Legacy Center Sports Complex, with work scheduled to start Monday.



The Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as the intersection will be completely closed to all traffic, including EMS vehicles, for the duration of construction of the roundabout. Both Winans Lake and Rickett Roads will be open to traffic, but the intersection will be completely closed.



Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.



Officials have said it’s considered a fairly normal construction project but there will be traffic impacts during different phases of the work. Detour routes will be posted when road closures are necessary during construction. A map is attached.



Photos: Google Street View.