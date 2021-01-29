Unadilla Township Fire Destroys Auto Shop; Fundraising Campaign Set Up

January 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser has been set up to help the owner of a Unadilla Township business that was destroyed by a fire. Wednesday afternoon, the Unadilla Township Fire Department responded to the call of a fire at Wilson Auto, on Hadley Road. Firefighters worked into the night, extinguishing the blaze which tore through the roof and left burn marks up the outside of windows and garage door openings. WHMI has reached out to the fire department for more details and comment.



Andrew Wilczynski, a neighbor and friend of the shop’s owner, John Wilson, set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild the auto repair shop. Wilczynksi notes that Wilson and his team at the shop have been a valuable and trusted member of the community for over 30 years. He said he has spoken with Wilson since the fundraiser began and that Wilson cannot express his thanks enough for the support being shown to him and his business.



The goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $5,000 to help towards the rebuild. As of Thursday evening, less than one day from the fundraiser beginning, they are over halfway to their goal.





(Photos are courtesy of Livingston County Fire Buffs Facebook page)