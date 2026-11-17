Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting At McDonald's Turns Himself In

November 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s in Mundy Township last week has turned himself in.



Metro Police Authority of Genesee County Chief Michael Murphy was joined by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton for a press conference Tuesday.



18-year-old Willie James Kennebrew Jr. turned himself in shortly before noon today and is lodged in the Genesee County Jail.



Kennebrew is facing three charges: 1st-degree pre-meditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearms.



The homicide occurred on Thursday, November 12th at approximately 8:40am at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 6015 Hill 23 Drive.



It was stated the victim, 18-year-old Jaylen Sims-Daniels, was an employee.



Chief Murphy thanked local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for assisting in the investigation. He stressed “violent crime will not be tolerated in this community…and no arrest can undo the tragedy that affected this family”.



Murphy said the arrest was made possible through a unified effort, but noted their work is not finished and the investigation is continuing. He stated it was an isolated, targeted event, and there is no threat to the public.



Sheriff Swanson stated that Kennebrew turned himself in with two family members and it was peaceful transition.



Further details about the nature of what led to the shooting were not released.