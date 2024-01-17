Williamston Educator Nominated for "Michigan Teacher of the Year"

January 17, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Williamston Middle School Educator Cassandra Eberhardt (pictured) has been nominated for the 2024-2025 Michigan Teacher of the Year award.



Ms. Eberhardt joined Williamston Community Schools as a seventh-grade social studies teacher in 2021. She previously taught at Windemere Park Charter Academy in Lansing, where she also served as the social studies department chair.



Ms. Eberhardt holds a Master of Arts in Teaching and Curriculum and a Bachelor of Arts in History, both from Michigan State University.



Recently nominated WCS educators include Mr. Jon Gere (WMS Visual Arts) and Mr. Ray Herek (WHS Mathematics and Computer Science), who was a state finalist in 2017.



Since 1952, one of Michigan's outstanding teachers has been named our state's Teacher of the Year (MTOY). The MTOY serves as a representative and advocate for Michigan's more than 90,000 teachers, working with 9 fellow Regional Teachers of the Year (RTOYs) as the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council (MTLAC) to share feedback and input on educational policies and initiatives with MDE and propose ways to enhance student learning.



Williamston Community Schools extends their congratulations to Ms. Eberhardt for receiving the prestigious and well-deserved recognition.