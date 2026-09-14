Williamston Community "Green Out" to Support Family of Siblings Struck, Killed While Bicycling

September 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A "green out" in the City of Williamston following the deaths of two siblings, struck by a car while bicycling along grand river over labor day weekend.



Calvin Shepard, 12, died at the scene. His 13-year-old sister Karalee died days later in the hospital, according to a social media post from their mother Raquel.



"Our hearts are broken beyond what we can put into words. We find comfort in knowing that Karalee and Calvin are together again and in the loving arms of our Savior," the post said.



Their funeral is scheduled at 10 am Tuesday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on E. Saginaw Street in East Lansing.



A fundraiser for the Shepard family already surpassed $150,000.



Local mom Michelle Bowen and others started tying green and white ribbons throughout the community, and swapping green bulbs in porch lights, in a show of support for the family.



"I was devastated. I felt terrible, like, how can you help immediately? And just thinking what are some ways that you can help them, because their lives are going to be completely different," Bowen told WILX Lansing.



"When I saw people coming together, I was not surprised, because that's how I have grown up to know this town," she added. "But, also slightly relieved, because hopefully that would help that family some way."



The Michigan State Police investigation into the crash is still ongoing.



Photos courtesy of GoFundMe linked below.