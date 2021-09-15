Crowdfunding Campaign To Benefit Park In Williamston

September 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The City of Williamston is asking for help in crowdfunding that will help allow for needed improvements to a park.



The City is seeking renovations to Volunteers Community Park. Officials are seeking to fill the open grass with a new picnic shelter, seating and walkway. In 2019, the Williamston Area Beautification Fund and Friends of Williamston Parks partnered to build new playground equipment on the site to complement the existing basketball court. Now this team is seeking to complete the park's revival.



To help with these costs, a Patronicity crowdfunding campaign is underway with a $29,000 goal. Reaching this number will help the project win a matching grant with funds made possible by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Public Spaces Community Places Program. If they reach their goal, they anticipate being able to install the new picnic shelter by the end of next Spring.



Earl Wolf, president of the Williamston Area Beautification Fund, said in a release that they and the Friends are grateful and excited to work on this fundraising effort that will help them maximize the community’s dollars and bring their park vision to reality.



For more project details, or to donate, visit www.patronicity.com/williamston.



Photo: Michigan Economic Development Corporation