Lane Closures Planned Sunday On I-96 In Williamston

September 7, 2019

Lane closures are scheduled on I-96 in the Williamston area this weekend and motorists should prepare for delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing repairs on the westbound I-96 bridge decks at Deer Creek and Doan Creek near Williamston Road. Work is scheduled to start at 6am Sunday and be completed by 6pm. M-DOT advises the southbound Williamston Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured to take eastbound I-96 to M-43/M-5 (Exit 122) to get onto westbound I-96. Delays are expected and alternate routes are advised.



Regular maintenance on bridges helps to improve and extend the service life of the structures and officials say closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area for both crews and motorists. (JM)