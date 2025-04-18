Former Pastor Charged With Hiding Cameras In Church Bathroom Enters Plea

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former pastor has pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges for secretly recording people in a church bathroom.



Former 2/42 Community Church Pastor 38-year-old Will Johnson pleaded guilty to all 15 charges against him that included tampering with evidence, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material, and surveilling an unclothed person.



Court records show that one count of tampering with evidence was amended to child sexual abusive activity. The offense dates were listed as September 2024.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office initially said 2|42 Church staff reported that a hidden video recording device was found in a non-public bathroom within the Church. The bathroom was intended for church staff and volunteers to use and is not readily accessible to the public. A release stated 2|42 Church leadership immediately contacted the Sheriff's Office to report the incident.



Detectives learned Johnson confessed to church leadership to placing the camera in the bathroom with the intent on covertly recording individuals without their knowledge. His employment was immediately terminated.



A search warrant was executed at Johnson’s home by detectives and all electronic devices were seized, and a forensic analysis was conducted.



Johnson was arrested at his home in Howell and subsequently lodged in the Livingston County Jail. During an interview with Johnson, the Office said he admitted to placing the camera in the church bathroom and that he has done so intermittently for the past 2 years, targeting specific individuals known to use that specific bathroom.



The Office stressed at the time that all known victims had been identified and notified.



Johnson remains held on a $250,000 cash bond. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on May 22nd.