Dealership & Community Aid Howell Family Displaced By Fire

December 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local car dealership and the community are coming to the aid of a Howell family that was already struggling, lost everything in a house fire, and were displaced for Christmas.



The Willhite family lost their home and pets to a fire on December 10th and were displaced for Christmas as the home is uninhabitable. The family had already been facing challenging times. Family members were not injured in the fire but have been staying in different places.



Brighton Ford recently stepped up to help the family, as well as others this holiday season. Dealer partner John Cueter presented the family with care packages, blankets, toiletries and other essentials, as well as gift cards on Friday.



The dealership’s Facebook page said “Giving back to our community is part of who we are. It is simply the right thing to do and we are honored to be able to do it. Sometimes the opportunity comes along to share that story and last night we were able to surprise the Willhite Family”.



A GoFundMe account has also been set up to aid the family. A link is provided.



Photos: WXYZ Detroit and GoFundMe.