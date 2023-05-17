Wildflower Hike Planned at Indian Springs Metropark

May 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Indian Springs Metropark is hosting a guided hike for wildflower enthusiasts to learn how to identify species of native Michigan wildflowers.



Guests as young as 8 years old are invited to participate in the 1.5-mile guided Wildflower Hike around the park’s mixed gravel trails and boardwalks on Saturday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.



Hikers will have photo opportunities throughout the tour and will receive a wildflower identification tool to take home.



The cost for the event is $3 per child and $5 per adult. Children must be accompanied by a registered adult.



Pre-registration is required by 4:00 p.m. the day before the program.



For more information and to pre-register, visit the Huron-Clinton Metroparks weblink provided below, or the event registration page, also provided.