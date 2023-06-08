Wildfire Smoke from Canada Prompts More Ozone Action Days

June 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Extensive trails of wildfire smoke from Quebec and Canada’s northern provinces have blanketed the east coast, prompting people to cover their faces in places like New York and Washington D.C.



Even though Michigan's air quality hasn't suffered like the east coast, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is still taking precautions.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) noted that smoke from the Canadian wildfires has primarily covered the east coast and Midwest regions. And while the traces of smoke continue to move into the U.S., poor air quality could reach a levels that may be considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, particularly the elderly or those with respiratory issues.



SEMCOG has issued Thursday, June 8th as an Ozone Action Day for southeast Michigan. During that time, residents are advised to do what they can to lower fuel emissions in an effort to keep air pollutants to a minimum.



Thursday marks the seventh Ozone Action Day so far this year for southeast Michigan.



Thankfully, temperatures throughout the state dropped back into the 70-degree range. SEMCOG; however, says it’s not so much the heat, but the dry conditions, that have contributed to the massive effects of wildfire smoke from the north.



Some tips residents can follow to help minimize ozone formation include delaying mowing the lawn, driving less or carpooling, riding a bike, combining errands, and reducing electricity usage.



More information from SEMCOG can be found at the provided link.