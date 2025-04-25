Wild Turkey Crashes Through Windshield on 96
April 25, 2025
Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com
One driver had an unexpected passenger while driving through Livingston County this week.
Around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, a 19-year-old Sterling Heights man was driving eastbound on 1-96 near Fowlerville Road when a wild turkey flew into the path of his Ford F-250 pickup truck before crashing through the windshield, according to a Tweet from the MSP First District.
The driver was able to maintain control of the vehicle and avoided a major crash. He wasn't injured in the incident, but the turkey was killed.
Authorities said turkey hunting season runs from Apr. 20 through June 7 this year. Drivers are cautioned to be on the lookout for turkeys that may fly into their path to avoid hunters.
(photo credit: MSP First District via X)