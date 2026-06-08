Paving On Wiggins Road In Fenton Township

June 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Update: Due to inclement weather, the paving schedule will move to Wednesday and Thursday.





Original:



Paving operations start today in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be paving Wiggins Road between North Long Lake Road and Thompson Road.



Work runs Monday through Wednesday, with the road closed daily to thru-traffic between 6:30am and 4pm.



Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.



The Road Commission advises that emergency vehicles and buses will be able to pass through the work zone.