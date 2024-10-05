WHMI's Chuck & Madison Hurricane Relief Drive Oct. 10

October 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI Cares-Love from Chuck & Madison All Day Hurricane Relief Drive LIVE from 6am-5pm Thursday Oct. 10th on location at American Legion Post 141 in Howell (3265 W Grand River Ave).



Stop by and help us stuff the truck! We will be speaking with those impacted by the Hurricane and monetary donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse linked below.



In need of blankets, hygiene products, diapers for children and adults, water, wipes, bug spray, non perishable food that can be opened easily, Gatorade etc.