April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com

On Friday, WHMI Morning Show hosts Bosh & Madison were given a highly regarded award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

The duo won the MAB Merit Award for Market 2 Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team.

Every year, the MAB awards Michigan’s radio and television talent based on submissions that are categorized by listening/viewing area.

WHMI is in Commercial Radio Market 2, consisting of stations in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Tri-Cities.

