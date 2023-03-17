WHMI’s Bosh & Madison Win MAB Merit Award

March 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



On Friday, WHMI Morning Show hosts Bosh & Madison were given a highly regarded award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.



The duo won the MAB Merit Award for Market 2 Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team.



Every year, the MAB awards Michigan’s radio and television talent based on submissions that are categorized by listening/viewing area.



WHMI is in Commercial Radio Market 2, consisting of stations in Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Flint, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, and Tri-Cities.



More information on the announcement can be found at the provided link.