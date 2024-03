WHMI Wins 3 MAB Awards

March 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Association of Broadcasters honors 93.5 FM WHMI with three broadcast excellence awards in Commercial Radio Market 2.



Best Play-By-Play Sports:



Dan Leach and Ryan Wooley for Chelsea vs. Tecumseh high school football.



Merit for Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team:



Bosh & Madison in the Morning



Merit for Marketing Materials & Promo:



Dion Clark