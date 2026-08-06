WHMI Triple-Header to Kickoff High School Football Season

August 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI's sixth high school football season starts with a triple-header later this month -- beginning with Howell versus Traverse City West on Thursday, August 27.



"Traverse City West is traditionally a powerhouse school up north. You have to remember Brian Lewis has basically a Division II or Division III football team over there at Howell," WHMI's Lawton Lunce said on the Morning Drive Thursday.



"They've got three guys in their backfield, Bryce Kish the Clemson commit, Jack Gondick, Christian Farren, they collectively ran for 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns last year. We know they're going to run the football. That's Howell football."



Thursday is media day for the Kensington Valley Activities Association.



"Just a big press conference, but a great opportunity for us to meet a few of the players. The coaches will all come out as well," said Lunce.



Lunce will be in the booth for two games down at the Big House in Ann Arbor, starting with South Lyon versus Clarkston on Friday, August 28.



"That's going to be a really, really tough game. Talk about two teams that run the football. Legendary coaches. I'm really excited about that."



Milford takes on Seaholm at Michigan Stadium Saturday, August 29.



Ryan Wooley and Tom Cavanaugh will join Lunce in the booth this season, along with Noah Drury and Terry Foster on the sidelines.



You can listen to the action all season live on-air, online and the WHMI app.



Lawton's conversation on WHMI's Morning Drive is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Howell Highlanders Football Facebook page.