WHMI 2023 Scholarship Winner Announced

September 14, 2023

Every year, WHMI awards a $1,000 scholarship to a worthy student looking to get into the broadcast/journalism business.



This year’s scholarship recipient is Trinity Mason of Howell. She attends Howell High School.



WHMI General Manager Rich Renko attended the LESA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday and presented both a check and scholarship certificate to Mason toward her college education.



Krol Communications Inc. President/WHMI Owner Rod Krol congratulated Mason on her achievements and wished her well in her future studies and future career.



Krol said it’s clear from Mason’s academic and extra-curricular activities in high school that she’s an accomplished student who should do very well in the Journalism program at Washtenaw Community College.



Pictured left to right: Renko, Mason, and LESA’s Ted Kroll.