BHS Senior Awarded WHMI Scholarship

May 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An ambitious Brighton High School Senior has been selected to receive WHMI’s Annual Scholarship.



17-year-old Kelsey Dunn of Brighton will be graduating in June and attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor for film production and mathematics.



Dunn is involved with the theater program at Brighton High School, serving as head stage manager for plays and scene coordinator for musical productions. She shared that she’s always loved film and theater, so that was kind of her segue into film production, and she took a class this year and “loved it”.



As far as the production side goes, Dunn said that there are a lot of different opportunities to get into things to find something she’s passionate about and continue doing it.



Dunn stopped by the WHMI studios Tuesday afternoon to pick up her check. She said it’s "exciting and really nice to have something to help out", referencing how expensive college is.



WHMI awards an annual $1000 scholarship to a local high school student with an interest in broadcasting and/or journalism.



Dunn pictured with WHMI General Manager Rich Renko.