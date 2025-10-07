WHMI Radiothon Thursday to Benefit Four Local Non-Profits

October 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI is inviting the Livingston County community to give back during a 13-hour Radiothon Thursday, benefitting four local non-profits.



One is the United Way, which, among other things, helps find shelter for families in need.



"We know that once a family becomes homeless, we have 17 days worth of sheltering for them, but it takes us nine months to get them re-homed," says Executive Director Carrie Newstead. "There is a gap, and our Homeless Continuing Care is a group of dedicated individuals and agencies working together to try and help those families."



The United Way focuses its efforts on what are called ALICE families, or asset limited, income constrained, and employed, which represents about 28-percent of families countywide.



"We're very proud to fund three very large coalitions. One is Hunger Council. We're also their fiduciary and one of the founding partners," Newstead added. "We closed a huge food gap of five million from 2008 to 2023."



WHMI'S Chuck Edwards and Madison June will broadcast live from 6 am until 7 pm, speaking to representatives from each non-profit, those who have been helped, and others about importance of giving, and how you can help.



There will be more than $14,000 worth of auction items to bid on, or you can call the WHMI studio line (517) 546-9935 to make a donation. A web link also will go live at 6 am Thursday to donate online.



The local Salvation Army also will benefit from Thursday's Radiothon.



"Over the summer, we handed out well over 3,000 meals to families that were in need. We also provide well over 2,000 bed nights to those who otherwise would not have had somewhere to sleep," said Lt. Robert Leach.



He says all the money raised in Livingston County stays in Livingston County, for Livingston County, in a wide range of areas.



"We work with the food pantry. We work with trying to keep a roof over their head. We work very hard on helping people with their gas and electricity bills, or utility bills."



LACASA takes in individuals and families suffering from domestic and sexual violence.



"I know a lot of people don't like to talk about topics like sexual violence and child abuse. They're difficult. They're heavy. And we don't like to think that these things exist where we are, but they do, and that's just the reality," said spokeswoman Mona Shand. "We will be here to serve those people until that reality changes."



Meanwhile, Gleaners Community Food Bank serves those facing what's called food insecurity.



"That can look like your neighbor. It can look like a teenager, a senior citizen, family of four, family of six, or family of eight. Anybody can be affected by food insecurity," said Katie Choate, senior director for Gleaners.



"Even in Livingston County, where we do have a higher socio-economic status out here, food insecurity is up at least by 30 percent, just in the last year."