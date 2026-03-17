WHMI, Many Others Honored During United Way's "Spirit of the Community" and Volunteer Recognition Breakfast

March 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 2,300 pounds of food collected. Twenty-four hundred seniors provided low-cost transportation, along with 191 households that received services and financial support. Those are just some of last year's accomplishments celebrated during the Livingston County United Way's annual "Spirit of the Community" and Volunteer Recognition breakfast at Chemung Hills Golf Club Tuesday morning.



"Looking around the room and seeing how many people are supporting our community. How many people who have supported the United Way. and the fact we had the opportunity to share the mission and all of our partner organizations and what they do for the community," said Jim Johnston, president of the local United Way.



"The staggering number is that 28-percent of the population of Livingston County is what's in our Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed population," Johnston added. "That means they're employed. They're contributing members of society. But they're not able to make enough money to keep from going into debt to live here in this community."



Johnston said that's one of the things Livingston County focuses in on the most, and rallies the partner organizations and coalitions to support as well.



The United Way recognized local volunteers and businesses who contributed to its mission in 2025.



They include Heather Aeshliman, who earned the United Way's "Charles W. Itsell "Volunteer of the Year Award." Donna Gehringer received the "Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award."



Penelope Taylor took home the "Young Person of Distinction" award for "showing true selflessness and an overall sense of caring for others."



The Pinckney Community Schools' Leadership Class earned the agency's "Youth Organization of the Year" award.



Bredernitz, Wagner % Co. CPAs was given the "Randy Rudisall Business of the Year Award."



WHMI Radio took home the United Way's first-ever Harry Griffith "Spirit of the Community" award for last year's radiothon. The Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison helped raise more than $54,000 for the United Way, LACASA, Salvation Army and Gleaners.



Pictures from the event are linked below.