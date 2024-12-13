WHMI Listeners Step Up for MI Foster Kids, Families

December 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI listeners did it again, stuffing The Box That Rocks full of the bare essentials and holiday cheer for hundreds of Michigan foster children and their families.



Staff from WHMI and Bob Maxey Ford in Howell, delivered those donations to the Ennis Center for Children in Williamston Friday.



"We have over 400 kids in care and this will make their Christmas excellent, because this may be the first time they're not with their families this Christmas, so it just brings more cheer to them," says Angelia Dore, vice president of child welfare for Ennis.



"Hopefully, when they open the gifts, it will make it a happy day for them."



Dore says these are kids of all ages and backgrounds, experiencing their own hardship this holiday season.



"Their parents may have passed and they may not have any relatives. The parents may have mental health issues or substance abuse issues, and they're just not able to care for their children. So they do find a loving family outside of their family network to take care of those kids."



The need never stops, according to Dore, who says donations, volunteers and foster families are welcome year-round.



"Some of the older kids are the ones that kind of get forgotten about," she says. "They are the ones who need towels, socks, deodorant, hygiene products. Even though they're 17, 18-years-old, they still need those necessities."



