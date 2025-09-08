WHMI Launches “Meet the People,” New Monthly Interview Series

September 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County’s Own 93.5 WHMI on Monday announced the launch of “Meet the People,” a new show in which Livingston County residents connect with area newsmakers and decision-makers whose actions directly impact their daily lives.



Recorded in front of a live studio audience, “Meet the People” will feature round-table discussions with community leaders, influencers and elected officials, addressing the issues that matter most to area residents.



The inaugural episode, which examines how Livingston County agencies and departments are working together to keep our roads safe, will be taped Wednesday, Sept. 17th at Ciao Amici’s restaurant in Brighton. The show will feature:



Lt. Rene Gonzalez, Public Information Officer with the Michigan State Police’s First District Headquarters.



Chief Bonnie Unruh, who recently made history as South Lyon’s first female chief.



And Chief Brent Pirochta of Brighton.



“Meet the People” builds upon WHMI’s commitment to local journalism and represents a fresh approach to local news programming, focusing on education, community engagement and dialogue, said WHMI General Manager Rich Renko.



“‘Meet the People’ fills a critical gap in how our community connects with its leaders and represents WHMI’s continued commitment to serving Livingston County with timely, informative news programming that puts residents’ needs first,” Renko said. “We’re creating a space for genuine and constructive dialogue about the issues that affect Livingston County residents - from local-government decisions to state-level policies - and helping pave the way for real results that benefit everyone.”



Hosted by Brighton native, journalist and communications executive Matthew Hutchison, “Meet the People” will be taped in front of a live studio audience, ensuring that local voices remain at the center of each discussion. Episodes will be posted to whmi.com, excerpted within WHMI newscasts and shared on the station’s Facebook platform to invite additional community engagement.



“Meet the People” will include:



Community-Centered Questions: All topics and questions will reflect the genuine concerns and interests of Livingston County residents.



Non-Partisan Approach: The program focuses on education and information sharing rather than political confrontation.



Live Audience Engagement: The studio audience will have the opportunity to ask their questions directly of the newsmakers.



Local and State Impact: Featured guests will include both local leaders and state-level decision-makers whose decisions and policies affect the community.



If you are interested in becoming an audience member, or have a topic for consideration, please email us at FUN@WHMI.com.