Brighton Bulldogs Vs. Fordson Tractors August 25th

August 16, 2022

WHMI is kicking off the 2022 football season - with the big opener coming up next week at The Big House in Ann Arbor.



The Brighton Bulldogs will take on the Fordson Tractors at noon at the University of Michigan Stadium at noon on Thursday, August 25th and be broadcast live on WHMI. The pre-game show will start at 11:40am.



Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Brighton Ford, Buff City Soap in Brighton, Grand Traverse Pie Company in Brighton, Mi Backyard Pool & Spa, and Jersey Mikes in Brighton.