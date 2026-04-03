WHMI Earns Multiple Broadcast Excellence Awards

April 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has again recognized WHMI with its Broadcast Excellence Awards -- including The Listening Room with Dan Martin for Radio Market 2 "Best Special Show Broadcast Personality or Team."



WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison is a finalist for "Digital Excellence," along with Merit awards for "Sportscast," "Station Promos" and "Podcast Series."



The big winners will be announced in downtown Detroit May 16.