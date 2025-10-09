WHMI Cares Radiothon Raises $52,495 For Local Non-Profits

October 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The local community came out in force for WHMI’s first-ever 13-hour Radiothon Thursday.



The WHMI Cares Radiothon raised $52,495 as of 7:00pm.



WHMI's Chuck and Madison broadcast live from 6am to 7pm.



Beneficiaries include the Livingston County United Way, the Salvation Army of Livingston County, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County, and LACASA.



All funds go directly to the non-profits and right back to the local community to help those in need.



Those who want to contribute to the local causes or purchase auction items can still do so via the provided link, through October 15th.



Photos from throughout the day are available on the WHMI Facebook page. That link is provided bottom.