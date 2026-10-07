WHMI Cares Radiothon 6am-7pm Thursday

October 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The WHMI Cares second annual Radiothon is Thursday, benefitting several local non-profits who serve the greater Livingston County community.



The Morning Drive’s Chuck and Madison will broadcast live from 6 am to 7 pm, with the goal of raising a total $75,000.



“The is a true example of united is the way to make a difference,” said Carrie Newstead, executive director Livingston County United Way, which distributes the funds to other non-profits working to make a difference in the community.



“It is such an inspiring day. Not only are we raising funds for these non-profits, but it’s also serving the community to let them know all the different resources that are available.”



The Radiothon, during its first year, raised more than $52,000 in 2025.



LACASA, which helps victims and survivors of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual violence, is a beneficiary for a second a year. Two others will join in this year.



“It will be the Arc, who just absolutely does so much for advocacy for inclusiveness. Also, Meals on Wheels, senior nutrition, which helps make sure that our seniors who are homebound, are getting meals.”



Beginning at 6 am Thursday, listeners can make donations by phone at (517) 46-9935, or bid auction items listed at whmi.com.