WHMI Cares Radiothon Raises Almost $48,000 For Local Non-Profits
October 8, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
That’s a wrap for the second annual WHMI Cares Radiothon.
The Morning Drive’s Chuck and Madison broadcast live all day from 6am to 7pm.
At the conclusion, the preliminary total stood at $47,975.
This year’s event will benefit the Livingston County United Way, LACASA, The Arc Livingston, and Meals on Wheels.
Donations will be accepted online through next Wednesday, October 14th at 7pm - so the true total won’t actually be known until that time. This year’s goal is $75,000.
The Radiothon, during its first year, raised more than $52,000 in 2025.
100% of funds raised stay in the local community.
The link to donate is provided.