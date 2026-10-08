WHMI Cares Radiothon Raises Almost $48,000 For Local Non-Profits

October 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





That’s a wrap for the second annual WHMI Cares Radiothon.



The Morning Drive’s Chuck and Madison broadcast live all day from 6am to 7pm.



At the conclusion, the preliminary total stood at $47,975.



This year’s event will benefit the Livingston County United Way, LACASA, The Arc Livingston, and Meals on Wheels.



Donations will be accepted online through next Wednesday, October 14th at 7pm - so the true total won’t actually be known until that time. This year’s goal is $75,000.



The Radiothon, during its first year, raised more than $52,000 in 2025.



100% of funds raised stay in the local community.



The link to donate is provided.